Man accused of fatally shooting Dolton mother driving with children

Police said Avion Fonville has been charged with first degree murder. Police believe he is the person responsible for killing 40-year-old Marshia McGill Bowman last month
She was driving down Sibley in Dolton last month with her children when gunfire erupted between two groups. McGill was struck by a stray bullet intended for another person.
"It's just a sign of the times that we have young individuals out here, we have an influx of guns in our inner city and inner suburbs and that's why we need the community to come together," said Dolton Police Chief Robert E. Fox.
McGill's death is one of several fatal unrelated shootings in the village in recent weeks.
A couple days after McGill-Bowman was killed by a stray bullet, 16-year-old Akeira Boston was fatally shot while sitting in a car outside a convenience store.
Angelneka Smith, a 31-year-old mother, was killed in a shooting outside a Dolton bar last Sunday. Dolton police said they have a suspect in custody and charges are pending in that case.
"I believe that they're actively trying to pursue all the leads that they have and I believe that everybody that's out here that's doing the wrong will be eventually caught," Chris Kimmons, who is organizing a peace rally.
A group of community leaders and residents plan to hold a peace rally at 6 p.m. in Needles Park, across the street from where Boston was killed.
"We believe that if we can all come together and pray and go forth in worship, that we can change the atmosphere in Dolton," said Leon Guiton, peace rally organizer.
"I think it starts with you know us not being afraid to talk. You know today it was somebody else's kid, tomorrow it could be somebody I was affiliated with," Kimmons said.
Organizers said they plan to pray and release balloons in honor of the victims.