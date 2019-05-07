Man accused of firing stray bullet that killed mother in SW Side cell phone store to appear in court Tuesday

A suspect charged in the murder of a Chicago mother is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect charged in the murder of a Chicago mother is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

The woman was hit by a stray bullet while inside a cell phone store with her kids. Police said 23-year-old Bryant Mitchell was charged late Monday night and they believe he fired the fatal shot.

Bryant, who is from the Ashburn neighborhood, is due in bond court at noon Tuesday. Police said he's charged with first degree murder for allegedly firing the stray bullet last month that killed a mother as she shopped with her two children in a cellphone store in the 5900-block of South Kedzie Avenue Friday, April 26.

WATCH: WOMAN'S SON WITNESSES HER FATAL SHOOTING
Jacarey, 12, talks about his mother, Candice Dickerson, and the moments after she was shot while inside a cellphone store on Chicago's South Side.



Police said 36-year-old Candice Dickerson was buying a cellphone for one of her children when Mitchell and someone else allegedly fired shots from outside. One bullet flew into the store and struck Dickerson in the face.

She was a single mother of three sons, ages 10, 12 and 17, and worked as a pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital. Dickerson was killed right in front of her two youngest sons.

"She was trying to get down, but they shot her before she got down and she started bleeding," said her son Jacarey, 12, who was with his mother when she was shot. "I was scared."

Police said they are questioning a person of interest.
