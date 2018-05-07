Man accused of keeping woman in Loop elevator, inappropriately touching her

A South Side Man has been charged after police said he kept a woman in a Loop elevator and touched her without consent.Robert Skipper, 29, was arrested Saturday after being identified by authorities.The woman said he followed her into an elevator in the 200-block of South LaSalle Street and touched her, then forced her to the ground and would not let her leave, police said.Skipper has been charged with attempted criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint and criminal sexual abuse. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Monday.