Man accused of killing Clayton Beathard, brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard, due in court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The man accused of stabbing and killing the younger brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard is scheduled to make his first court appearance.

Michael Mosley is being held without bond on two homicide charges. He surrendered at a vacant home after it was surrounded by officers on Wednesday.

RELATED: Man accused of fatally stabbing brother of 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard arrested in Tennessee

Police say Mosley fatally stabbed 22-year-old Clayton Beathard and another man outside a Nashville bar Saturday morning. Investigators say Saturday's incident happened after Mosley made an unwanted pass at a female friend of the victims' inside the bar.

It spilled outside, and that's when Beathard was stabbed to death along with another man during the fight.

Clayton was the starting quarterback for Long Island University and just finished his junior season.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
tennesseesan francisco 49ersmurderbarhomicideu.s. & worldstabbingdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Children rescued from fire in 3-story North Lawndale apartment building
Surveillance images released of suspect in Harvey home invasion, fatal shooting
Chicago stepper Jannice Robertson killed in Orland Hills crash
Former JROTC instructor accused of sexually assaulting student multiple times
Lurie patient data wrongfully accessed: hospital
Funeral to be held Friday for boy, 4, killed in Gary shooting
Hawaii tour helicopter missing with 7 aboard
Show More
Here's where you can get free Starbucks today
ESPN reporter diagnosed with rare disease before death
Girl dies after medical emergency on flight out of LAX
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, slightly cooler Friday
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
More TOP STORIES News