Man charged with breaking into south suburban home, fatally shooting man

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. -- A man is accused of forcing his way into a home and fatally shooting a man in south suburban Ford Heights.

Timothy McClendon Jr., 28, was charged with first-degree murder, home invasion and violation of an order of protection in the death of 34-year-old Deangelo Curtis, according to the Cook County sheriff's office.

At about 12:22 p.m. on Tuesday, sheriff's police responded to a call of a person shot inside a home in the 1100 block of South Seeley Avenue, the sheriff's office said.

When they arrived, they found Curtis unresponsive with a gun in his hand, the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 36-year-old woman had also been shot, police said. She was stabilized at St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields.

An investigation determined that McClendon allegedly forced his way into the home and fired shots at Curtis, the sheriff's office said. The woman was hit in the crossfire after Curtis returned fire, striking McClendon.

McClendon was taken to a hospital in Dyer, Indiana and later transferred to the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said. His condition was stabilized.

He was denied bail and was scheduled to appear in court Dec. 3.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ford heightshome invasionfatal shootingman killedman shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Police officer body slams man accused of spitting on cop
Girl, 14, shot during exchange in Little Village, police say
Portage Park SWAT situation ends after hours-long standoff
Woman kidnapped in Englewood and sexually assaulted for 6 days, police say
1 killed, 9 wounded in Thanksgiving shootings
Baby Shark toy stops bullet, likely saves sleeping toddler's life
London police fatally shoot suspect in attack that killed 2
Show More
Art Institute of Chicago unveils iconic lions' holiday wreaths
Police crack down on misuse of handicapped-accessible parking across Illinois
Witness to Laquan Mcdonald's fatal shooting settles lawsuit
Chicago AccuWeather: Rain arrives overnight, may start as snow
Black Friday 2019 deals shopping guide
More TOP STORIES News