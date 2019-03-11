Man accused of killing McHenry deputy Jacob Keltner appears in Rockford court Monday

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5177798" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A community is mourning a local officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force who was shot and killed at a hotel in Rockford while trying to arrest a fugitive for a par

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WLS) -- The career criminal charged in the shooting death of a McHenry County deputy in Rockford faced a judge Monday.Floyd Brown, 39, was in court at 3 p.m. in Rockford. He faces federal murder charges, as well the possibility of the death penalty. He also faces state charges.Brown was wheeled into the courtroom, having broken his leg, his arm and suffered other injuries after jumping out of a third floor hotel window to escape officers last week. Despite his extensive injuries, he was surrounded by five armed guards during the hearing.Brown heard his charges, including federal murder charges, and answered in a clear voice that he understood him. The federal charges carry the possibility of the death penalty.His sister was in court to support him."I just want everybody to know that he's not the monster that a lot of people are trying to make him out to bed," said Christina Brown, sister. "He's a great man and, like I said before, he's a great father and a great brother."Brown was taken into custody Thursday afternoon following a high-speed chase and standoff with police after investigators said Brown shot and killed McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy Jacob Keltner.Deputy Keltner was assisting a U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force who were searching for Brown. Brown was wanted on a number of warrants in multiple counties.Police tracked Brown down to a Rockford hotel. When investigators knocked on the door, he fired shots at police then jumped from a third story window and shot Deputy Keltner in the head with a shotgun, authorities said. Keltner was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.A long procession of law enforcement officers accompanied Keltner's body from the hospital to the morgue. Meantime, Brown has been held at a downstate hospital where he was being treated for injuries in the crash.Hundreds of people are expected to show up to pay their respects to the fallen deputy who lost his life in the line of duty.A visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 12 at the Defiore Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee in Huntley. The public visitation hours are from 2:00 p.m., to 8:00 p.m., with a formal law enforcement walk-through at 6:00 p.m .The funeral will take place on Wednesday, March 13 at Woodstock North High School, 3000 Raffel Road in Woodstock. The funeral begins at 10:00 a.m. Classes have been canceled for the day for the funeral.