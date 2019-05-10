Man accused of killing model Christina Kraft guilty on all charges

ARDMORE, Pa. -- A jury has found the man accused of killing an Ardmore model back in August guilty on all charges.

Jonathan Harris was charged with first, second and third-degree murder along with robbery, theft and related offenses in the Aug. 22 slaying of 36-year-old model Christina Kraft.



In closing arguments, Harris' defense argued he never intended to kill Kraft.

The prosecution countered, saying that the evidence proved exactly the opposite.

In court, Attorney Charles Peruto said Harris was invited back to Kraft's apartment under the premise of getting free cocaine back when the two met in Center City.

He said this case has been a tough one for him.

"It's a gruesome case. The pictures are horrible and he confessed, so I feel like I'm trying the case with handcuffs behind my back and shackles on my feet," Peruto said.

Peruto said Harris was high on a cocktail of drugs when an argument between the two broke out, ending in the physical confrontation that ended with Kraft being choked.

But he also insinuated Kraft beared some responsibility.

He debated his client didn't deserve a first-degree murder conviction which would mean automatic life in prison, with no chance of parole.
