Man accused of Lakeview robberies arrested after traffic stop

A man pulled over for a routine traffic stop has now been charged with several North Side robberies.

Dujuan Oliver, 27, of Chicago was stopped after an illegal U-turn on North Broadway. Police said he had a suspended license, and then discovered he fit the description given by robbery victims.

Some of the people targeted later identified him. He's also accused of having a gun during one of the robberies.

Oliver has been charged with attempted robbery, robbery, aggravated robbery, a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license and a traffic citation for the U-turn with 100 feet of an intersection. He is in bond court Monday.
