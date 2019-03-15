Man accused of mailing bombs to prominent Democrats to plead guilty

Cesar Sayoc, the suspect behind a campaign of letter bombs targeting prominent Democrats, including former President Barack Obama, is expected to plead guilty next week, according to a federal court docket in New York.
Sayoc, of Aventura, Florida, was arrested in October after allegedly mass-mailing explosive devices to top Democrats, CNN and other prominent figures.
Days after the first package was delivered, FBI investigators found a latent fingerprint from an envelope mailed to Democratic California Congresswoman Maxine Waters. The fingerprint belonged to Sayoc, FBI Director Chris Wray said in October.
Also among those to receive packages were Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, former Secretary of State and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris of California and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey.
Sayoc faces 30 charges. It is unclear which charges he will plead guilty to.
