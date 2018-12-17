Man accused of setting house fire with wife, 2 kids inside

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4909821" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities say a man possibly intoxicated when he reportedly set his house on fire with his family inside.

A 31-year-old man has been charged after authorities say he set his home on fire while his wife and two children were inside.Deputies say they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance around 4:30 a.m. at the 12100 block of Rockharbor Lane in northwest Harris County.Authorities say when the husband, Jimmy Klayton Lauder returned he appeared to be intoxicated and upset. His wife and two children went upstairs to avoid him. The smoke alarm later went off and his wife called 911.Deputies say Lauder's family was inside but first responders went in to help them get out safely. The fire was contained in the kitchen and did not spread to the rest of the home.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Lauder was detained when deputies arrived at the scene.Lauder has been charged with arson and one count of child endangerment.