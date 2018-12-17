Man accused of setting house fire with wife, 2 kids inside

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say Jimmy Klayton has been charged with arson and one count of child endangerment.

By
HOUSTON --
A 31-year-old man has been charged after authorities say he set his home on fire while his wife and two children were inside.

Deputies say they responded to a call about a domestic disturbance around 4:30 a.m. at the 12100 block of Rockharbor Lane in northwest Harris County.

Authorities say when the husband, Jimmy Klayton Lauder returned he appeared to be intoxicated and upset. His wife and two children went upstairs to avoid him. The smoke alarm later went off and his wife called 911.

Deputies say Lauder's family was inside but first responders went in to help them get out safely. The fire was contained in the kitchen and did not spread to the rest of the home.

EMBED More News Videos

Authorities say a man possibly intoxicated when he reportedly set his house on fire with his family inside.


Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Lauder was detained when deputies arrived at the scene.

Lauder has been charged with arson and one count of child endangerment.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house firefirearsonu.s. & worldchild endangermentTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police search for 2 suspects in Orland Park after Matteson carjacking
24 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend gun violence
Driver missing after hit-and-run kills 2, injures 3 in South Bend
CTA Red, Brown, Purple line service resumes after person fatally struck at Belmont
3 killed in crash near Woodstock identified
'She is bleeding profusely': 3-year-old girl allegedly raped in India
Teen vaping doubles as other drug, alcohol use falls
Police: Man to be charged in drunk driving crash that killed young mom
Show More
Semi-truck cleared after partially hanging over exit ramp on Kennedy Expressway
Coast Guardsman kills wife, son in Florida murder-suicide
Family: Woman on phone with mom when killed in front of newborn
Family asks for holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old girl
More News