Man accused of sexually abusing girl, 16, on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged after police said he sexually abused a woman on the South Side last week.The incident occurred in the 2400-block of West 36th Street, just after 6:36 p.m. on April 8. Police said a 16-year-old girl was grabbed from behind by Ivan Villegas. Villegas than forced his hand down the victim's shirt and touched her inappropriately.Villegas, 26, was arrested on Tuesday, police said. He has been charged with one count of criminal sexual abuse.