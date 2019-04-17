Man accused of sexually abusing girl, 16, on South Side

Ivan Villegas. (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has been charged after police said he sexually abused a woman on the South Side last week.

The incident occurred in the 2400-block of West 36th Street, just after 6:36 p.m. on April 8. Police said a 16-year-old girl was grabbed from behind by Ivan Villegas. Villegas than forced his hand down the victim's shirt and touched her inappropriately.

Villegas, 26, was arrested on Tuesday, police said. He has been charged with one count of criminal sexual abuse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mckinley parkchicagochicago crimesex abuse
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
Woman shot to death on Aurora porch: police
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Man killed by vehicle in Lisle
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
Show More
Mom's warning to other parents after son's near-drowning
Pregnant woman dragged across parking lot as thief takes off in car
CPD officers hurt after crashing into stairs of McKinley Park home
Woman found dead on Loop sidewalk
Alligator found in backyard pool
More TOP STORIES News