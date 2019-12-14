Man accused of slapping reporter's backside on air charged with sexual battery

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The man who appeared to slap a reporter on her backside while she was live on the air is now facing charges.

Thomas Callaway was arrested Friday and charged with sexual battery, WSAV reported.

He can be seen on camera appearing to slap WSAV reporter Alex Bozarjian as she covered a race on a bridge in Savannah, Georgia.

Callaway was a runner in that race.

He apologized to Bozarjian Tuesday in an interview that aired on WSAV.

Callaway is a husband and father.

He has been released on a $1,300 bond.
