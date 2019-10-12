Man accused of stealing $25K from youth baseball league

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. -- A 44-year-old Crystal Lake man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a northwest suburban youth baseball team over nearly three years.Joey S. Maurer faces a felony charge of theft between $10,000 and $100,000, according to a statement from Lake in the Hills police.Board members from the Crystal Lake Baseball youth league, based in Lake in the Hills, noticed suspicious activity from the league's bank account and had officers investigate, police said.The investigation found Maurer, the former president of the league, made unauthorized cash withdrawals and purchases between November 2014 and September 2016, police said. He is accused of stealing a total of about $25,000 in Crystal Lake Baseball funds.Maurer turned himself in Aug. 29 after a warrant was issued for his arrest police said. He was released after posting $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court again Nov. 20.