Man charged with attempted murder after allegedly tampering with gas line at Elburn home

A Waterman man, who previously lived in Batavia, faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges for allegedly tampering with the natural gas line to an Elburn home so that gas would spray freely inside, knowing someone was in the home at the time.

Frank E. Ryan, 33, was charged with two felony counts of attempted murder, a felony count of criminal damage to property, two counts of misdemeanor reckless conduct and two counts of misdemeanor battery, according to the Kane County state's attorney's office.

Prosecutors allege the morning of Jan. 19, Ryan rerouted a natural gas line by drilling a hole in the exposed gas line outside a home, drilling a hole through the home's exterior wall, connecting a tube to the gas line and placing the other end of the tube through the hole into the home's interior. He also allegedly covered the home's doorbell camera with duct tape.

Two people were inside the home at the time, one of which found the tube and called police, prosecutors said.

Ryan appeared in Kane County bond court Sunday, where a judge set his bail at $250,000, prosecutors said. If he posts bond, he is to have no contact with any of the victims and must surrender any weapons and his FIOD card to police.

He is due back in court Jan. 30.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bataviakane countyattempted murdergas fumes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant, 13-year-old daughter die in helicopter crash
5th case of new coronavirus confirmed in US
Kobe Bryant talks about daughter Gianna in 2018 'Kimmel' interview
2 dead, 2 hurt in shooting at Lisle cigar lounge
Shadow hangs over 2020 Grammys after ousted CEO calls show rigged
How to spot 2020 US census scams: BBB
Conduct a financial checkup this 2020
Show More
Bears to hike season ticket prices in 2020
Doctors remove tapeworm from Austin man's brain
Boy, 11, honors officer hurt in Henry Pratt shooting
Chicago company recalls ground beef that may contain plastic
Boy, 2, dies after being rescued from Burnside fire; elderly man still critical
More TOP STORIES News