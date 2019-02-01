Man accused of throwing 2-year-old daughter's pet rabbit against the wall, killing it

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was arrested in Tulare County, California, after allegedly killing his 2-year-old daughter's pet rabbit on Thursday.

GOSHEN, Calif. --
A man was arrested in Tulare County, California, after allegedly killing his 2-year-old daughter's pet rabbit on Thursday.

Authorities said Dorian Mendoza was involved in a verbal fight with the girl's mother when he picked up the 4-month-old rabbit named "Bunny" and threw it against the wall, killing it.



Officials said the couple was fighting over the rabbit.

Reports state he had bought his daughter the rabbit a few weeks earlier.

Deputies arrested him for animal cruelty.

He also had an unrelated active arrest warrant for possessing a sawed-off shotgun.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
animal abuseanimal crueltypetcrimecaliforniau.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
FedEx worker found dead outside East Moline facility; Cold blamed
Chicago Weather: Snow creates slick roads for morning commute Friday
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, not as cold Friday
January murders at lowest level in 9 years, CPD says
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Meth deaths skyrocket as new drug cartel fueled threat hits Chicago area streets
Flossmoor native pens Black Panther-based spinoff series
Grandfather's ashes lost to Hurricane Michael found intact
Cory Booker 2020: NJ Senator running for president
Show More
'Empire' actor's family releases statement on attack, pictures of possible persons of interest released
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man charged with faking slip and fall
More News