Sexual assault suspect used dating app Grindr to lure teen, police say

By Jessica De Nova
SANTA ANA, Calif. -- Santa Ana police are issuing a warning for parents regarding a man released on bail who is accused of using an online dating app to meet and assault a 15-year-old boy.

Michael Komoto, 59, was arrested after using the app Grindr to engage in sexual acts with a minor, police said.

An investigation uncovered Komoto saying he was 39 years old. He picked the teenager up near his home on April 14, promising a shopping spree in exchange for "making out."

Detectives say Komoto sexually assaulted the teen at a storefront on the 1300 block of East Edinger Avenue, which doubles as the suspect's business and home.

The two headed to South Coast Plaza to buy makeup at Sephora, where police say the teen got scared, called a friend to pick him up and went to police.

Komoto was booked for engaging in sex acts with a minor and posted bail the same night of his arrest on April 18.

Investigators are now urging any other victims to come forward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaonline chatsexual assaultchild sex assault
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man grazed by bullet in Hyde Park robbery
Boy on skateboard killed in Arlington Heights
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, breezy Sunday
Chicago commemorates 100th anniversary of Red Summer race riots
5-year-old saved 13 from Chicago house fire, residents say
Lamborghini collides with CPD vehicle on Near North Side
Pilsen sees large crowds as Fiesta del Sol fun continues
Show More
Fire displaces 7 people in Auburn-Gresham
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Body of swimmer recovered near Indiana Dunes beach
Police identify teen shot to death on Aurora porch
A taste of nostalgia with these classic desserts
More TOP STORIES News