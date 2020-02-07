Man accused of wearing 'I have the Coronavirus' sign, spraying Lysol on merchandise at Joliet Walmart charged

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who Joliet police said wore a sign that said "Caution I have coronavirus" while wearing a mask and spraying items at a Walmart with Lysol has been charged.

Last Sunday, police said 19-year-old Tyler Wallace of Joliet and a 17-year-old boy walked into the store in the 1400-block of Route 59.

Walalce put on a surgical mask while wearing the handmade coronavirus sign on his back and sprayed Lysol on produce, clothing and health and beauty items, police said.

EMBED More News Videos

Health officials all over the world are warning about the spread of a deadly strain of coronavirus. But what exactly is it?



The prank was meant to scare people about the novel coronavirus that has killed hundreds in China and infected thousands before spreading to other countries, including the U.S.

Police said Friday Wallace has been charged with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and retail theft. A 17-year-old boy who police said was with the man has been referred to the Juvenile Justice System.

RELATED: Man wearing 'I have the Coronavirus' sign sprays Lysol on merchandise at Joliet Walmart, causing $10K of damage: police

Tony Prokes was shopping at the Walmart Sunday when he saw the suspect walking around the store spraying Lysol. He kept telling people he was trying to disinfect the area.

"He was spraying all the produce with Lysol," Prokes said.

The store had to be professionally cleaned and dozens of items were thrown out. Walmart estimated the loss of produce at more than $7,300, with an additional cleanup cost of more than $2,400, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
jolietdisorderly conductcoronaviruswalmart
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago couple who tested positive for coronavirus released from hospital
Woman charged with manslaughter after spouse killed in I-57 crash
Rosemont red light camera makes millions; some drivers say it's a trap
LPHS local council makes demands amid tension over removed administrators
Girl, 15, missing from Aurora since December
CPD to meet with CTA in wake of recent crimes
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Show More
Twins Floyd and Lloyd come of age, despite challenges
Musician injured in Loop Red Line stabbing speaks after woman charged
Feds say 'White Rabbit' militia group planned multi-state terror
Chicago Auto Show 2020: New cars, features at McCormick Place
7 Democratic candidates to take debate stage after chaos in Iowa
More TOP STORIES News