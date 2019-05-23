Rockford man acquitted of killing toddler, dumping dismembered body in Garfield Park lagoon

CHICAGO -- A northern Illinois man has been acquitted of killing a 2-year-old son of his daughter's friend and dumping the dismembered remains in a Chicago lagoon.

Kamel Harris of Rockford was found not guilty by a Cook County jury on Thursday, one day after he took the witness stand and proclaimed his innocence.

Kyrian Knox


Harris testified Kyrian's mother left him in Harris' care in August 2015 as she and Harris' daughter left for Iowa to set up new jobs. He told jurors three people later showed up at his residence, saying they were there to pick up Kyrian and he allowed the boy to go.

In closing arguments, Assistant State's Attorney Anastasia Harper said Harris invented his story because "he's trying to escape responsibility for what he did to that baby in this home."

Defense attorney K.S. Galhotra told jurors no forensic evidence tied the 44-year-old Harris to the killing.
