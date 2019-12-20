woman killed

Man admits strangling, pushing his girlfriend on cruise ship balcony off Florida coast

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to killing his girlfriend by strangling her then pushing her over a balcony on a cruise ship off the coast of Florida last year, federal prosecutors said Thursday.

Eric Duane Newman, 55, of Topeka, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the January 2018 death of his longtime girlfriend, Tamara Tucker, 50, of Lawson, Missouri, the Department of Justice said in a news release.

The couple was on a Carnival cruise from Jacksonville, Florida, to the Bahamas and was staying in a cabin on the 13th deck. Newman admitted during his plea hearing in federal court in Kansas that the couple argued in their cabin. He said he strangled Tucker then pushed her over the cabin room balcony railing to the 11th deck. Tucker died from blunt force trauma caused by the fall.

RELATED: WATCH- Carnival cruise ship crashes into another ship while docking

At the time, the cruise ship was about 30 nautical miles (55 kilometers) from New Smyrna Beach, Florida.

Sentencing was scheduled for March 18, 2020.

Tucker was a full-time faculty member in the social work department at Park University in Parkville, Missouri, from 2012 to 2017. She was an adjunct instructor before that, beginning in 2007.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
missourikansasmurderwoman killedu.s. & worldcruise ship
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN KILLED
Teen charged in murder of Barnard student appears in court; 2nd suspect on the run
Judge allows wrongful conviction petition in murder of former Bears player's girlfriend to move forward
Woman lying in bed killed when pickup truck slams into NJ home
Chicago man extradited from Poland to face murder charge
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman, baby killed in unincorporated Lake Villa crash; 4 injured
New Laws 2020: Illinois laws that start January 1
Robbers pretending to be customers targeting taxi drivers on Near North Side, police say
Teen faces life in prison for killing alleged sex trafficker
Share The Joy: Rogers Park food pantry serves community for decades
Woman charged in connection with kidnapping of missing Austin mom and baby
Carnival cruise ships violently collide while docking; 1 injured
Show More
2019 Great Chicago Light Fight champ crowned
Car drags woman 75 yards during violent purse-snatching
Palace: Prince Philip, 98, admitted to a London hospital
Biochemist Camille Schrier is crowned Miss America
Officials warn holiday travelers not to bring marijuana to O'Hare, Midway even after legalization
More TOP STORIES News