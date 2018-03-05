Man allegedly killed fiancee's sister by choking her during sex in motel room

Man charged with killing fiancee's sister in motel room

HOUSTON --
The man who admitted to killing his fiancee's sister appeared in court after he was charged with manslaughter.

Jason Farmer, 34, was arrested over the weekend for the murder of Angela Montante at the America's Inn and Suites near Beechnut.

Police say he checked into the motel with Montante Thursday, and then killed her.

New details in court Monday morning revealed that Farmer and Montante were having sex in the room when he started choking her. He stopped when she started panicking, but she stopped moving, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Farmer waited 24 to 36 hours before calling police.

A man accused of killing his fiancee's sister has been identified as 34-year-old Jason Farmer.



Authorities found him inside the motel room with the Montante's body wrapped in a blanket.

Police say he surrendered Friday night.

Investigators have not said how Montante died.

Farmer has been arrested several times over the past few years.

He is being held without bond because of two previous felonies.

Farmer is also a registered sex offender.
