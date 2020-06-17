Man, 18, charged with murder of transgender woman in Marquette Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said an 18-year-old man is charged with murder for allegedly killing a woman after finding out she was transgender.Police said Orlando Perez met up with 37-year-old Selena Reyes-Hernandez in the 3300-block of West 71st Street around 5:30 a.m. on May 31. They walked back to Reyes-Hernandez's basement apartment in a building where other members of her family also lived.Police said when Perez realized Reyes-Hernandez was transgender he became upset and left the residence."The offender became very upset. He left the residence. He became more upset, and that's when he came back to the residence, and then he brutally murdered the victim in this case," said CPD Chief of Detectives Brendan Deenihan.Perez shot Reyes-Hernandez multiple times in the back and head. Prosecutors say he also returned to the apartment a second time, again opening fire on the victim's lifeless body.Police said the victim's family members heard loud noises and tried to get in touch with her, but when their texts went unanswered they went downstairs and discovered her body. They immediately called police.Police said after downloading more than two dozen private surveillance videos they were able to obtain an initial description of the shooter, which prosecutors said matched an image of Perez on Reyes-Hernandez's cell phone.Perez, who also lives in Marquette Park, was arrested Sunday."Without the community welcoming the detectives in and saying, 'Yes, you're allowed to look at my video. What do you need? How can you help? There's someone in the community that got murdered.' Without the community giving us the video, we're also not going to get this solved," Deenihan said.Prosecutors said Perez confessed to the murder, and they said a gun with the same type of bullets used in the shooting was recovered from his home.