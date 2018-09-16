Man approached teen on bike, ordered another teen to shoot him

A teenage boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on the North Side.The 16-year-old was riding his bicycle when he was approached by a man who asked if he was in a gang and then told another teenage boy to shoot him about 8:50 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Lawrence Avenue, according to Chicago police.The boy ran away but was shot in the hip by the other teen, who was believed to be between 15 and 16-years-old and was wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt at the time of the shooting, police said.He was taken to St. Francis Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.The man was described as being between 25 and 30-years-old. He had dreadlocks and was wearing a red jacket, police said.Police originally reported that the shooting occurred in the 4800 block of North Central Park.