Arrest made in 2017 murder of Diamond Turner in Grand Crossing, sources say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Sources tell the ABC7 I-Team that a man has been taken into custody for the 2017 murder of 21-year-old Diamond Turner.Turner's body was found by a garbage collector in an alley trash can in the 7300-block of South Kenwood Avenue in March 2017.She had been reported missing by family and had last been seen leaving Red's Lounge on South Stony Island Avenue. An autopsy concluded she had been beaten to death and dumped in the alley.A spokesman for the Chicago Police Department told the I-Team that a man "has been taken into custody on an arrest warrant for homicide in the case and detectives are continuing their investigation."Charges against the man are pending and are unlikely to be filed Wednesday night, the Cook County State's Attorney's office said.