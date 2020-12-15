Alleged drunk driver leads Forest Park police on car chase on Eisenhower Expy, through western suburbs

FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who had allegedly been drinking led police on a chase through the western suburbs Tuesday morning.The driver kept falling asleep behind the wheel, according to Forest Park Police Deputy Chief Ken Gross.Chopper 7 H-D was overhead the scene that started at Des Plaines and Roosevelt in Forest Park.The man led police through several communities and even got onto the Eisenhower Expressway at one point.It finally ended when the man ditched his car on the Ike near 25th Street and tried to run off, Gross said.He was taken into custody in a neighborhood in Westchester.The man is facing a DUI and fleeing from police charges.