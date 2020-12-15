police chase

Alleged drunk driver leads Forest Park police on car chase on Eisenhower Expy, through western suburbs

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
FOREST PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who had allegedly been drinking led police on a chase through the western suburbs Tuesday morning.

The driver kept falling asleep behind the wheel, according to Forest Park Police Deputy Chief Ken Gross.

Chopper 7 H-D was overhead the scene that started at Des Plaines and Roosevelt in Forest Park.

The man led police through several communities and even got onto the Eisenhower Expressway at one point.

It finally ended when the man ditched his car on the Ike near 25th Street and tried to run off, Gross said.

He was taken into custody in a neighborhood in Westchester.

The man is facing a DUI and fleeing from police charges.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
forest parkwestchesterpolice chasearrestduicar chasedrunk driving
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
4th teen dies after car crashes into semi in suburban Berkeley
2 teens killed in Berkeley crash while fleeing police ID'd
Wally the wallaroo doing well after river rescue, owner says
Wallaroo on the loose in Peru leads police on wild chase
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1st COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago administered
IL reports 7,359 COVID-19 cases, 117 coronavirus deaths
Brian Higgins, accused in kidnap-plot of Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, wins and loses in court
Talks escalate on new COVID-19 stimulus bill, top lawmakers to meet
Mitch McConnell congratulates Joe Biden as president-elect
Biden to pick Buttigieg as transportation chief: Sources
Grubhub offering free delivery this winter
Show More
Will a COVID vaccine prevent you from infecting others?
Woman returns lost diamond ring, refuses reward
Teen creates 'hugging booths' for nursing home
Foxx's office moves to vacate wrongful convictions tied to former corrupt officer
Black Owned: Crystal Clear Tutoring
More TOP STORIES News