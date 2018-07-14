Man arrested after exchanging shots with police in South Shore

A suspect has been arrested after a shootout with Chicago police in the South Shore neighborhood Friday night.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 7900-block of South Essex Avenue at about 9:36 p.m. Police said a 31-year-old man in the back seat of the vehicle got out and ran away.

Officers chased the suspect on foot and they said he started shooting at them. Police said an officer then returned fire and neither the officer nor the suspect were injured.

A short time later, the suspect was placed into custody. A weapon was recovered from the scene, police said.
