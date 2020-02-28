Man arrested after 'randomly' punching women in the face near Harold Washington Library in Loop: Chicago police

CHICAGO -- A 44-year-old man was arrested Friday after punching four women in the face, seemingly at random, near Harold Washington Library in the Loop.Paramedics were called about 8:26 a.m. to State Street and Ida B. Wells Drive, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Langford.Four women were taken in good condition to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Langford said."We started at the library and picked up the patients from there," Langford said.The man was punching the women at "random," and may have struck between five and 10 of them, according to a preliminary report from Chicago police.They had bloody noses and other facial injuries, Langford said. The man was unarmed.Police said the man was arrested in the 400-block of South State Street.He was arrested for a similar incident at the Blue Line CTA Halsted station platform Feb. 21, and charged with a misdemeanor count of battery, police said.He allegedly slapped a 42-year-old man in the face.