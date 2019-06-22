Man arrested 1 month after woman jumps from window to escape brutal 6-hour rape

NEW YORK -- Police have arrested a man in Washington state who they say brutally raped a woman in Queens before she jumped from a window to escape.

Officials said Michael Hosang raped the woman for several hours at a home in Laurelton in the borough of Queens on May 30.

The victim then jumped out of the suspect's window to escape.

Hosang, 53, then fled the scene in a red Chevrolet pickup truck.

Officials say Hosang punched the victim several times in the face, causing at least one fracture.

The NYPD said Friday that Hosang was being held by the Bellingham Police Department and was awaiting extradition to New York City.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rapearrestu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Armed men rob 10 people at NW Side bar
ICE raids delayed for 2 weeks: Trump
Judge clears way for Ukrainian gas mogul Dmitry Firtash extradition to Chicago
Meeting held to address University Park lead contamination
Reward in fatal shooting of Racine officer grows to $64,500
Mom, 2 toddlers found dead on Staten Island
Trump denies knowing woman newly accusing him of sexual assault
Show More
Family shares message from Maleah Davis at her funeral
7 dead in collision with several motorcycles, pickup truck
Man suspected of killing 2 people kills himself, cops say
4 killed, 12 wounded in Friday shootings across Chicago
Lifting Lake Shore Drive Bridge to take longer, delays expected
More TOP STORIES News