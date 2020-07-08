Man arrested following police chase in Rosemont

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A man who was seen following a young girl in his car was arrested following a police chase in Rosemont.
The man was seen aggressively following a young girl by circling the block where she was playing three times, police said.
When Franklin Park police officers tried to talk to the man, he sped off.
He was arrested following a chase and is facing a lengthy list of new and prior criminal charges including aggravated battery and aggravated fleeing and eluding.
