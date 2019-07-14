Man arrested in boat capsizing that left 1 woman dead

Pedro Ocote-Matus was arrested by Illinois conservation police officers for operation of a water craft while under the influence, according to an official with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Ocote-Matus was one of two people rescued after a powerboat hit a jetty and capsized at about 2 a.m. Thursday in the 2200-block of North Lake Shore Drive near Fullerton Avenue Beach, police said. Christina Bucio was the other person rescued.
However, another 27-year-old woman later identified as Jessica Ceja was located more than 500 yards away from the boat on the other side of the break wall after a 40-minute search by Chicago Fire Department divers. Ceja was underwater and unresponsive. She was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Ivan Murillo witnessed the crash and said the boat was going pretty fast when the crash occurred.
"I see a boat going pretty fast, but I thought it was a bird. Low key, I thought it was a bird until I heard the crash. Boom," Murillo said.
"Because of the high water, they probably didn't see the jetty at night or at the time of day with the high water levels," said CFD Deputy District Chief Jason Lach.
WATCH: CFD official discusses Lake Michigan boat crash
Authorities said none of the three people on the boat were wearing life preservers.
"It could have helped her a lot. It would have kept her floating on the surface. We would have been able to identify the exact location where she was at," Lach said. "Any time you are in a vessel, traveling day or night, have life preservers with you."
With the water levels on the lake, up two feet higher than in previous years, the Chicago Fire Department is reminding boaters to be aware of the hazards and slow down, especially with busy weekends ahead.
"Also be familiar with the waterways," Lach said. "Areas that are unfamiliar to you can be dangerous."
The investigation of the incident is ongoing, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.