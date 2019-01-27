Man arrested in connection with crash that killed ISP Trooper Chris Lambert on I-294

Illinois State Trooper Chris Lambert was killed Jan. 12 while helping drivers involved in a crash on I-294 in Northbrook.

A man has been arrested in connection with an expressway crash earlier this month in the north suburbs that left an Illinois State Trooper dead.

Scott Larsen was arrested in Kenosha, Wisconsin on a warrant charging him with reckless homicide in the death of Trooper Christopher Lambert, Illinois State Police and the Kenosha County sheriff's department said Saturday.
Lambert, 34, was driving home from a shift when he pulled over to assist at the scene of three-vehicle crash about 4:40 p.m. Jan. 12 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 294 near Willow Road in Glenview, state police said. While working at the crash scene, he was struck by a passing vehicle.

Lambert, a United States Army veteran who had worked for state police for five years, was taken to Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, where he died at 7:24 p.m., authorities said.

An autopsy found Lambert died of multiple blunt force injuries and his death was ruled an accident, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

State police said he was survived by his wife and 1-year-old daughter.

Larsen was expected to be extradited back to Illinois early next week to face charges, state police said.

