Man arrested in disappearance of woman, 65, missing from Woodlawn since May

Chicago police say a man has been arrested in the murder of a 65-year-old woman missing from Woodlawn for nearly six months.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police say a man has been arrested in the disappearance of a 65-year-old woman missing from Woodlawn for nearly six months.

Hayes' boyfriend James Jackson was arrested Friday in Memphis, Tennessee, in connection with the missing person's case of Daisy Hayes, who detectives have determined was murdered, Chicago police said. Jackson was being returned to Chicago to face charges.


Hayes' family expressed frustration with the effort to find their loved one, who went missing six months ago, and that it took five months to locate and arrest Jackson.

"If it was your mother, their mother, their sister, their aunt, anybody, you would want justice. You would want answers," said her daughter, Teresa Smith.

Hayes' family said she was last seen on May 1 in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood after her niece dropped her off in the 6300-block of South Minerva Avenue at the senior apartment building where she lived.

Hayes' family said they searched her apartment and found all her belongings and her ID inside.

Her family said she doesn't have any medical or mental conditions and would never just go away without letting her loved ones know.

Authorities have not said what allegedly connects Jackson to Hayes' disappearance.
