Man assaulted with brick falls on CTA tracks at Wilson station; 2 in custody

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was assaulted with a brick and fell on the tracks at the Wilson CTA station on the North Side Thursday morning.The 47-year-old victim was on the platform when a 36-year-old man and 36-year-old woman attacked him with closed fists and a brick at about 6:17 a.m., police said. The victim then slipped and fell onto the tracks while the attackers fled.The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital with a severe head injury. Both suspects were taken into custody a short time later in the 1200-block of West Leland Avenue.The suspects told police that the man they assaulted punched the woman and took her cell phone.Red and Purple Line trains were initially standing near the station after the incident. At about 6:45 a.m., the CTA reported trains were moving again with residual delays.Area North detectives are investigating.