Man attacks parents, hides outside their home in Naperville

A man who hid outside his parents' house in Naperville after battering the couple Friday has been arrested, police said.According to the Will County Sheriff's Office, a woman got into an argument with her son, 47-year-old Eric Multer, that escalated into a physical fight. When Multer's father intervened, Multer tied him up and battered him. The couple were able to flee their home on the 10000 block of Helene Avenue and seek help from police. The couple told authorities that there were weapons inside the home .Multer's father was taken to a hospital for treatment of a cut lip and bruising. Police found Multer at his parents' house.Multer cooperated with officers and was taken into custody, police said. Multer has been charged with aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, and domestic battery and is due in bond court on Saturday.Scullen Middle School was placed on soft lockdown in connection with the incident.