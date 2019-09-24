Man attempted to enter Batavia home through child's bedroom window, police say

BATAVIA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in west suburban Batavia are searching for a man who tried to come through the window of a child's bedroom.

Police responded to the home in the 1000-block of Lorlyn Circle at about 6:28 p.m. Sunday.

The people inside the home told police they saw a man walking back and forth by their child's bedroom window and attempt to pull out the screen. They said he then went to another window leading to a different bedroom and again tried removing the screen.

The homeowner scared the suspect away, who was last seen entering in a red Toyota four-door vehicle. Police said the suspect was short in stature with a medium build, black hair and was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and dirty work boots.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Batavia police at (630) 454-2500.
