Man attempted to lure 3 girls into Scottsdale home, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for a man who attempted to lure in children to his home in Scottsdale neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

According to police, the man attempted to lure three teenage girls in to his Scottsdale home in the 8500-block of South Kolin Avenue on May 25.

According to police, the girls say the suspect saw them walking when he urged them to come into his house to eat pizza.

The girls ran away but did not get a solid look at the suspect because he was hiding behind a fence, according to police.

Police say the man was in his 30s or 40s.

What you can do:
  • Be aware of this situation and alert your neighbors.

  • Call 911 to report any suspicious persons, vehicles or activity in your neighborhood.

  • Do not let children walk or play alone. Identify safe havens along your child's route to school and home.

  • Always be aware of your surroundings.


Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoscottsdalechild endangerment
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman fatally shot inside NW Side Walgreens
'This is my fetish': Man charged in forest preserve sex assault near Hoffman Estates
Federal hate crime charges filed in black church fires
South Carolina mom gets arrested after confronting son's bullies at school
Boy's godfather blocked from school's 'Donuts for Dads' event
Chicago AccuWeather: Cool and windy Thursday, stray shower possible
High winds knock down trees on NW Side; Beach Hazard in effect
Show More
Defense admits Brendt Christensen killed Yingying Zhang at U of I
Lightfoot calls out FOP after being criticized about police reform process
Teen throws baby in car seat to the ground, blames laced marijuana
Vigil honors Arlington Heights couple allegedly murdered by daughter
Blues win Stanley Cup, defeat Bruins 4-1 in Game 7
More TOP STORIES News