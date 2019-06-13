Man attempted to lure 3 girls into Scottsdale home, police say

Be aware of this situation and alert your neighbors.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are searching for a man who attempted to lure in children to his home in Scottsdale neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.According to police, the man attempted to lure three teenage girls in to his Scottsdale home in the 8500-block of South Kolin Avenue on May 25.According to police, the girls say the suspect saw them walking when he urged them to come into his house to eat pizza.The girls ran away but did not get a solid look at the suspect because he was hiding behind a fence, according to police.Police say the man was in his 30s or 40s.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.