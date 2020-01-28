Man attempted to lure boy into car in Dunning on Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure a boy into his car in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.The incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. A boy was walking southbound on the 3800-block of North Melvina Avenue when police said his path was blocked by a man driving a gray, four-door vehicle.The man, 60-70 years old with gray short hair and wearing a brown jacket, motioned with his hand for the boy to come forward, police said. The boy ran away.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.