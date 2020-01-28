Man attempted to lure boy into car in Dunning on Northwest Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure a boy into his car in the Dunning neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
The incident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. on Saturday. A boy was walking southbound on the 3800-block of North Melvina Avenue when police said his path was blocked by a man driving a gray, four-door vehicle.
The man, 60-70 years old with gray short hair and wearing a brown jacket, motioned with his hand for the boy to come forward, police said. The boy ran away.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8200.
