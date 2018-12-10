Man attempted to lure children near Morgan Park HS, police say

Chicago police have issued a community alert about a man trying to lure children standing outside Morgan Park High School.The incident occurred last Friday at around 3 p.m. near the corner of Chelsea Place and Church Street.Police said some kids were waiting for their ride when a man started talking to them. He told the kids, "You're mom told me to come pick you guys up."Those kids were not fooled. Police said they walked away and told police.The suspect is described by police as African-American, 35 years old, 5'7" tall and 160 pounds with a beard, black knit hat with a white emblem, an olive green jacket with a black collar and a white shirt underneath.Police said the man was driving a gray Toyota Camry with license plate number: AW20728. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.