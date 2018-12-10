Man attempted to lure children near Morgan Park HS, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police have issued a community alert about a man trying to lure children standing outside Morgan Park High School.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have issued a community alert about a man trying to lure children standing outside Morgan Park High School.

The incident occurred last Friday at around 3 p.m. near the corner of Chelsea Place and Church Street.

Police said some kids were waiting for their ride when a man started talking to them. He told the kids, "You're mom told me to come pick you guys up."

Those kids were not fooled. Police said they walked away and told police.

The suspect is described by police as African-American, 35 years old, 5'7" tall and 160 pounds with a beard, black knit hat with a white emblem, an olive green jacket with a black collar and a white shirt underneath.

Police said the man was driving a gray Toyota Camry with license plate number: AW20728. Anyone with information is asked to contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8271.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
luringattempted luringchicago crimeChicagoMorgan Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
29 shot, 2 fatally, in Chicago's most violent weekend since October
Geneva teachers, district officials reach tentative deal to end strike
Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for President Trump
Man charged more than $1,000 for Burger King penny Whopper deal
Officers pry 1-year-old from mom's arms during arrest
Student walks stage for graduation despite spinal injury
Nuns accused of embezzling money from Calif. Catholic school
5 children killed in Youngstown, Ohio house fire
Show More
Home invader hits woman with wine bottle, porcelain dish in Boystown, police say
Woman, 19, arrested after escaping police custody at Cook County courthouse
Acero charter school students, teachers return to class Monday after strike ends
CPS high school applications due by Friday
More News