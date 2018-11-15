Man attempted to lure girl, 10, who stepped off CTA bus in North Lawndale

A 10-year-old girl managed to get away from a stranger that offered her a ride.The incident occurred at about 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the North Lawndale neighborhood.Police said the girl got off a CTA Bus near 16th Street and Homan Avenue and was crossing the street when a man yelled at her to get in his car so he could "take her somewhere."The girl ran away and police say the suspect drove off eastbound on 16th Street.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central Detectives at (312) 747-8385.