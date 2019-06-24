Man attempted to sexually assault woman in Irving Park, police say

Chicago police have issued an alert after they said a man attempted to sexually assault a woman in the 3700-block of North Whipple Street.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a community alert Monday about a man who tried to sexually assault a woman inside her Northwest Side home two weeks ago.

The incident occurred in the 3700-block of North Whipple Street at about 12:30 a.m. on June 15. Police said the man entered the victim's home through a partially open second floor window and began removing his clothing.

The victim left her bedroom after hearing a strange noise and got into a physical altercation with the man, trying to gauge his eyes out, police said. The man left the residence through the front door and got into a dark-colored sedan.

The woman told police she remembered seeing the man earlier at a Jewel at 3750 N. Elston Ave.

The man is described as being 5'6" to 5'8", 180-200 pounds with red/auburn hair and may have scratches on his face. He was last seen wearing a beige baseball cap, an orange/red T-shirt and blue jeans

Anyone with information is asked to contact 312-744-8261.
