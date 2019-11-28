attempted luring

Police issue community alert after man attempts to lure girl at Morgan Park bus stop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Police are asking the Morgan Park community to be on alert after a man attempted to pick up a teenage girl at a bus stop last week.

Last Monday around 8:14 a.m., police say a man drove up to the CTA bus stop at 11100 S. Wallace and demanded a 17-year-old girl waiting at the stop get in his car.

The suspect is described as a 30 to 40 year old black man with medium completion. He is said to have short hair and was wearing a button down shirt. Police said he was driving a black vehicle, possibly a Lincoln MDX, with chrome on it.

The Chicago Police Department is reminding everyone to be aware of your surroundings and to call 911 to report any suspicious people, vehicle or activity in your neighborhood.
