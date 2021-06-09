Gresham shooting leads to SWAT response; 2 hurt, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A SWAT situation continued throughout early Wednesday morning in Chicago's South Side Gresham neighborhood.The area near the 8300-block of South Kerfoot Avenue is blocked off after a suspect barricaded himself in a house in the area, near the spot where Chicago police said he shot two men inside a garage.Heavily-armed SWAT officers have been at the scene since shortly after a patrol officer reported seeing the suspect fire those shots into a garage near 83rd Street and Kerfoot, about 12:25 a.m.A Chicago police officer also shot at the suspect, as he ran to the house where he has barricaded himself, setting up the standoff, according to CPD.The two men who were shot in the garage have been taken to hospitals. One is a 50-year-old man listed in serious condition. The other, a 60-year-old man, is in good condition, Chicago police said.It was not immediately clear later Wednesday if the suspect in the standoff was shot when the officer fired the weapon.