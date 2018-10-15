Man barricades self in Park Manor apartment after shooting aunt, police say

Chicago police have surrounded a home in the Park Manor neighborhood after a 39-year-old woman was shot Monday morning.Police responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a call of a disturbance at an apartment building in the 7000-block of South Prairie Avenue. Officers arrived and discovered a woman inside the stairwell of the apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition has stabilized. The victim told police her nephew fired the shots and has since barricaded himself on the second floor of the apartment.Police sources on the scene said he may be holding a family member, possible his grandmother, but police have not confirmed. Policed described it as a domestic-related incident.