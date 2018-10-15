Man barricades self in Park Manor apartment after shooting aunt, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police have surrounded a home in the Park Manor neighborhood after a 39-year-old woman was shot Monday morning.

Meghan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police have surrounded a home in the Park Manor neighborhood after a 39-year-old woman was shot Monday morning.

Police responded at about 1:30 a.m. to a call of a disturbance at an apartment building in the 7000-block of South Prairie Avenue. Officers arrived and discovered a woman inside the stairwell of the apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound to the face.

The woman was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where her condition has stabilized. The victim told police her nephew fired the shots and has since barricaded himself on the second floor of the apartment.

Police sources on the scene said he may be holding a family member, possible his grandmother, but police have not confirmed. Policed described it as a domestic-related incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago crimechicago shootingbarricadePark ManorChicago
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
Sears files for Chapter 11 amid plunging sales, massive debt
Chicago AccuWeather: Windy and chilly Monday
1 killed in I-55 crash involving semi: police
Billboard seeks public's help in solving Grundy County's only cold case
Boy, 15, fatally shot in the face in Austin
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson end engagement
Model shot in neck while driving to work
Show More
Girl, 5, killed and 7 injured in SW Side crash
Bear cub returns to woods after getting head stuck in plastic jar
Florida family spells out 'HELP' in logs after riding out Hurricane Michael
Woman brutally beaten on South Side; possible attacker released without charges
More News