Man barricades self inside parents' home after attack in Naperville

A man has barricaded himself inside his parents' house in Naperville after battering the couple Friday, police said.According to the Will County Sheriff's Office, a couple said they had been battered inside their home on the 10000 block of Helene Avenue by their 48-year-old son. The couple told authorities that there were weapons inside the home but they had been able to get away.The wife is with authorities and the husband was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are currently trying to contact the couple's son inside the home.Scullen Middle School is currently on soft lockdown in connection with the incident.