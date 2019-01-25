Man beaten, kidnapped in Riverside found in Chicago

Police are looking for the vehicle connected to a home invasion and kidnapping in west suburban Riverside.It happened Friday at about 1:45 a.m. at a home in the 200-block of West Quincy.Three armed men came in and beat a man in his 20's and also beat his mother, police said. They then kidnapped that man at gunpoint and blindfolded him, and also stole a vehicle from the house.The suspects left in two vehicles and police spotted one of them in Berwyn, but lost track of it.Later, the kidnapping victim was dumped in Chicago in the 4300-block of West 47th Street, and one of the vehicles was recovered.Police are searching for a black Jeep Cherokee with two suspects, who are considered armed.Police said the incident was not random and the home was targeted.