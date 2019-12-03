Man beaten, robbed by 8 people on Red Line train in South Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was beaten by eight people and robbed of his belongings Tuesday on a CTA Red Line train in the South Loop.The man, 23, was riding the Red Line about 12:25 a.m. in the 600 block of South State Street when eight males approached and started hitting him near the Roosevelt Station, Chicago police said.They took his cellphone and shoes before fleeing in an unknown direction.The man was bruised on the face and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.Police sources said the man would not give a description of his attackers and was not cooperating with officers.Area Central detectives are investigating.