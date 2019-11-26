Man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was beaten and robbed on the CTA Red Line in the Loop Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.The 27-year-old victim was riding a southbound Red Line train in the 100-block of North State Street at about 2:40 a.m. when police said three male suspects beat him and took his iPhone before fleeing the train.The victim got off at the State and Lake station and reported the robbery. He has a few minor injuries but refused medical treatment, police said.Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.