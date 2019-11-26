Man beaten, robbed on CTA Red Line train in Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was beaten and robbed on the CTA Red Line in the Loop Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The 27-year-old victim was riding a southbound Red Line train in the 100-block of North State Street at about 2:40 a.m. when police said three male suspects beat him and took his iPhone before fleeing the train.

The victim got off at the State and Lake station and reported the robbery. He has a few minor injuries but refused medical treatment, police said.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopchicago crimerobberycta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man charged in UIC student's murder to appear in court Tuesday
Sober living operators, regulators struggle to protect those recovering from addiction
7 injured, including 3 children, in South Side crash
Woman sues River North bar after alleged sex assault in alley
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with rain later in the day Tuesday
6.4 quake hits Albania; at least 8 dead, hundreds injured
Wild hogs may have attacked woman found dead in front yard
Show More
Season 28 champs revealed on 'Dancing with the Stars'
How to turn annoying robocalls into cash
Thanksgiving travel: Nearly 2M expected to pass through Chicago area
Family of boy shot in gun battle with Des Plaines bank robbery suspect speaks on lawsuit
Police 'followed the money' after Des Plaines bank robbery with secret GPS tracker
More TOP STORIES News