Man beaten up while selling loose cigarettes on downtown L train

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A man was beaten up early Saturday after an argument broke out over the price of the loose cigarettes he was selling downtown.

The fight began about 2:30 a.m. on Red Line train downtown at Washington Street when a woman wasn't agreeing to the man's asking price, according to Chicago police.

The 30-year-old seller began harassing the woman, police said, and was consequently beaten up by a group of men who were traveling with the woman.

The man was bruised in the face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, according to police.

No one was in custody Saturday morning as detectives investigated the incident.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man attackedbeatingCTAChicagoLoop
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Major Facebook data breach may leave other apps vulnerable
Florida grandma scares of naked intruder by popping her dentures out
Man beaten with pole, bat on South Side; critically injured
Jackson Park Golf Association invitational to support course renovation
Weekend Watch: Crime and the Chicago Mayoral race
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and sunny morning turning to evening showers
Senate vote on Kavanaugh confirmation delayed for FBI investigation
Show More
Chew On This: Leghorn Chicken
Perfect Pet
Space heater sparks Near North Side apartment fire
Pilsen's DeColores celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
More News