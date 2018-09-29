Man beaten up while selling loose cigarettes on downtown L train

A man was beaten up early Saturday after an argument broke out over the price of the loose cigarettes he was selling downtown.The fight began about 2:30 a.m. on Red Line train downtown at Washington Street when a woman wasn't agreeing to the man's asking price, according to Chicago police.The 30-year-old seller began harassing the woman, police said, and was consequently beaten up by a group of men who were traveling with the woman.The man was bruised in the face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, according to police.No one was in custody Saturday morning as detectives investigated the incident.