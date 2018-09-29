Man beaten with pole, bat on South Side; critically injured

CHICAGO --A man was critically injured early Saturday after he was beaten by multiple people near the Sox-35th Street Red Line station on the South Side.
The 24-year-old man was in a "verbal altercation" with three other people about 3 a.m. in the 100 block of West 35th Street when they started beating him, Chicago police said. One of them took out a metal pole and struck him on the head.
Meanwhile, someone in a separate group of four people came up to the 24-year-old and struck him on the head with a bat, police said. Both groups left in separate vehicles.
Paramedics took the man to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.
Area Central detectives were investigating.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)