Man beaten with pole, bat on South Side; critically injured

Sun-Times Media Wire
CHICAGO --
A man was critically injured early Saturday after he was beaten by multiple people near the Sox-35th Street Red Line station on the South Side.

The 24-year-old man was in a "verbal altercation" with three other people about 3 a.m. in the 100 block of West 35th Street when they started beating him, Chicago police said. One of them took out a metal pole and struck him on the head.

Meanwhile, someone in a separate group of four people came up to the 24-year-old and struck him on the head with a bat, police said. Both groups left in separate vehicles.

Paramedics took the man to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.

Area Central detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2017.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
man attackedbeatingCTAChicagoBridgeport
Top Stories
Body found in sewer in Englewood, may be missing Rolling Meadows man
Major Facebook data breach may leave other apps vulnerable
Florida grandma scares off naked intruder by popping her dentures out
Man fatally tosses 4-year-old brother from New York apartment
12 armed carjackings on Far South Side tied to single group
Happy National Coffee Day! Celebrate with deals and steals
Les Turner ALS Walk for Life steps off in Soldier Field
Jackson Park Golf Association invitational to support course renovation
Show More
Weekend Watch: Crime and the Chicago Mayoral race
Chicago AccuWeather: Chilly and sunny morning turning to evening showers
Senate vote on Kavanaugh confirmation delayed for FBI investigation
Man beaten up while selling loose cigarettes on downtown L train
More News