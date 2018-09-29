Man beaten with pole, bat on South Side; critically injured

A man was critically injured early Saturday after he was beaten by multiple people near the Sox-35th Street Red Line station on the South Side.The 24-year-old man was in a "verbal altercation" with three other people about 3 a.m. in the 100 block of West 35th Street when they started beating him, Chicago police said. One of them took out a metal pole and struck him on the head.Meanwhile, someone in a separate group of four people came up to the 24-year-old and struck him on the head with a bat, police said. Both groups left in separate vehicles.Paramedics took the man to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, according to police.Area Central detectives were investigating.