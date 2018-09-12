Man bites woman's ear after being shot by another woman he groped in Bronzeville, police say

A man bit the ear of a woman after he was shot by another woman he groped Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.Police said the 56-year-old man was in his residence in the 3000-block of South Michigan Avenue at about 2 a.m. with two women when he began groping one of them, police said.After being pushed to the ground, the woman got a handgun from her bag. He pushed her again and police said the gun went off, striking the man in the neck.The woman who fired the gun fled the residence and the man then attacked the other woman, bit off part of her ear, choked her and struck her across the body multiple times, police said.Police said the man may also have been stabbed during the incident.The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital in good condition. The man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in stable condition. Police are investigating.