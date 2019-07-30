Man boards CTA Red Line train after being stabbed in Rogers Park

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man boarded a CTA Red Line train on the North Side after he was stabbed Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The stabbing occurred at about 1:24 a.m. in the 7600-block of North Paulina Street. Investigators said the 54-year-old man was standing in the street in front of the Howard Red Line Station when someone came up to him and stabbed him in the chest.

Police said the man got onto the Red Line train and rode a few stops over. He was found about two miles away at the Morse Red Line stop as someone saw him bleeding from his chest and called 911.

The man was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition, police said.

CTA trains were bypassing the area while police investigated. Normal service was restored around 4 a.m.

No one is in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagorogers parkstabbingcta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 cars damaged by fire in scrap yard on Far South Side
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, cooler, less humid Tuesday
3 injured in I-57 crash on South Side; NB lanes reopen
Woman flees tow yard in the Loop, drags employee behind car
2 moms shot, killed while working as peacekeepers on Englewood corner
Residents of Manhattan subdivision say newer concrete driveways are cracking, flaking
Lil Nas X breaks Billboard record set by Mariah Carey, Boyz II Men
Show More
Capital One data breach affects 100 million customers
Father charged after boy, 3, killed in apparent accidental shooting on South Side
Jury finds Katy Perry hit copied gospel rap song
Teen wanted for urinating on shelf at Walmart store: deputies
Arrest in hoax made as police search Gilroy suspect's car, home
More TOP STORIES News